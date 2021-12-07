Read the Reviews for Condensed, One-Part Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Dec 07, 2021
The Tony Award-winning play reopened at the Lyric Theatre December 7 with a streamlined production.
David Abeles, Jenny Jules, and Nadia Brown in <i>Harry Potter and the Cursed Child</i>
David Abeles, Jenny Jules, and Nadia Brown in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Matthew Murphy

A newly condensed, one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has opened on Broadway, and the reviews are in. The play, penned by Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and original series author J.K. Rowling, takes place 19 years after the events of Deathly Hallows as the title wizard’s youngest son begins his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Broadway production stars James Snyder as Harry Potter and Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside James Romney as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Brady Dalton Richards as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Read the reviews below.

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Cititour NYC (Brian Scott Lipton)

Did They Like It? (Ana Zambrana)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

TimeOut NY (Adam Feldman)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Rounding out the company are Oge Agulué, Kevin Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas, and Karen Janes Woditsch.

The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, sets by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe. Patricia Dayleg is the newly appointed director of equity, diversity, and inclusion. U.S. casting is by Jim Carnahan. Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions serve as producers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child first opened on Broadway as a two-part experience April 22, 2018. The production went on to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Play.

