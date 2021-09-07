Read the Reviews for Cyrano Movie Musical, Starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett

The pair reprise their roles from the 2019 Off-Broadway production.

Reviews are in for the Cyrano movie musical, adapted from the 2019 Off-Broadway staging, starring Emmy winner Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett. The movie was screened at Telluride Film Festival and is set for release later this year.

Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright with a screenplay by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s wife), based on the stage musical she adapted and directed from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand. The story features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser.

The spin on Rostand’s work places the emphasis on the title character's height rather than his nose.

Read the reviews below.

Deadline (Pete Hammond)

IndieWire (David Ehrlich)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

The Wrap (Monica Castillo)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Joining Dinklage and Bennett on screen are Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, and Monica Dolan. Dinklage played the lead at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018 and Off-Broadway the following year; Bennett played Roxanne at the former.

The movie is presented by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures in association with Bron Creative and Working Title. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Guy Heeley produce.