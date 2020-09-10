Read the Reviews for David Byrne’s American Utopia on HBO

Reviews are in for the filmed concert presentation of David Bryne’s
American Utopia, after the Spike Lee-directed special opened the Toronto International Film Festival.
Oscar winner Lee filmed the theatrical concert near the end of its Broadway run. HBO will air the movie October 17, and it will be available for streaming on HBO Max the same day.
American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Read the reviews below. Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt) IndieWire (David Ehrlich) RogerEbert.com (Brian Tallerico) Thrillist (Esther Zuckerman) Vanity Fair (Jordan Hoffman) Variety (Owen Gleiberman) The Wrap (Steve Pond) Playbill will continue to update this article as more reviews come in.
Joining Byrne onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.
Production Photos:
David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway
David Byrne in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast of
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in
David Byrne's American Utopia
Matthew Murphy