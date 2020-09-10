Read the Reviews for David Byrne’s American Utopia on HBO

The concert film, directed by Spike Lee, opened the Toronto International Film Festival September 10.

Reviews are in for the filmed concert presentation of David Bryne’s American Utopia, after the Spike Lee-directed special opened the Toronto International Film Festival.

Oscar winner Lee filmed the theatrical concert near the end of its Broadway run. HBO will air the movie October 17, and it will be available for streaming on HBO Max the same day.

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career.

Playbill will continue to update this article as more reviews come in.

Joining Byrne onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.