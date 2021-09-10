Read the Reviews for Dear Evan Hansen Film, Starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams

The motion picture, based on the Tony-winning musical of the same name, opened the Toronto Film Festival September 9.

Critics have begun filing their reviews for Dear Evan Hansen, the film based on the Tony-winning musical of the same name that made its premiere September 9 at the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie musical will arrive in theaters nationwide September 23.

Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman.

Read reviews from the critics below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as reviews are published.

Stephen Chbosky directs the film, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, Isaac Powell, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles created for the adaptation.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Platt.

The musical will return from its coronavirus-caused hiatus beginning December 11, with Jordan Fisher back in the title role.

The Toronto International Film Festival also features the world premiere of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Walt Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog, Will Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Alison Klayman's Jagged, Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, Mélanie Laurent's The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), Danis Goulet's Night Raiders, Zhang Yimou's One Second, and Barry Levinson's The Survivor. Click here for more information about the festival.

