Read the Reviews for Diana, The Musical on Broadway

Jeanna de Waal stars as the People’s Princess in the David Bryan-Joe DiPietro bio-musical.

The reviews are in for Diana, the Musical, which opened on Broadway November 17 at the Longacre Theatre. The bio-musical follows the late Princess of Wales and her life as a part of the royal family.

Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana opposite Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs, with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

Check out the reviews below.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

Previews resumed November 2 after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A film capture of the musical was recorded during the coronavirus shutdown and premiered on Netflix October 1.

