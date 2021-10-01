Read the Reviews for Diana: The Musical on Netflix

The Broadway-bound show from Tony winners Joe DiPietro and David Bryan arrived on the streamer October 1.

The reviews are in for the film capture of Diana: The Musical, which arrived on Netflix October 1. The biographical stage production explores Princess Diana and her life in the royal family from her first meeting with Charles to her untimely death.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan, the Tony-winning pair behind Memphis, the show is directed by Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine.

Diana stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.