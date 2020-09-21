Read the Reviews for Faith Healer, Starring Michael Sheen

The Old Vic: In Camera series returned with a play by Brian Friel.

Reviews are in for The Old Vic’s socially distant production of Brian Friel’s Faith Healer, starring Michael Sheen. The virtual presentation ran September 16–19.

Continuing the Old Vic: In Camera series, the play was performed live sans audience from the London venue and streamed worldwide via Zoom. The production also starred Indira Varma and David Threlfall.

Helmed by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, Faith Healer follows the Fantastic Francis Hardy as he travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. Along for the ride are his wife Grace and manager Teddy.

Read the reviews below.

The Guardian (Chris Wiegand)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

The Observer (David Cote)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The staging featured set and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting by Tim Lutkin and Sarah Brown, broadcast sound and video by Simon Baker, casting by Jessica Ronane, and dialect by Penny Dyer with Katy Rudd as associate director