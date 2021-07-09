Read the Reviews for Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings), Starring Jackie Hoffman

The Off-Broadway play by E. Dale Smith is running at the cell.

Reviews are in for the new Off-Broadway play Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings), written by E. Dale Smith and starring Jackie Hoffman. The production opened July 8 at the cell in Chelsea.

Hoffman plays an aging community theatre star cast in a production of Fiddler on the Roof. As she sits backstage awaiting her entrance as Fruma-Sarah, tethered to the fly system overhead, she prepares to navigate her hour-long exile to stage left alone when she meets Margo (Kelly Kinsella), a feisty substitute fly captain for the night.

Read the reviews below.

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

Directed by Braden M. Burns, the production also features lighting design by Dan Alaimo, costumes by Bobby Goodrich, sets by Rodrigo Escalante, and sound design by German Martinez. Jeff Davolt is the production stage manager, Ellis Arroyo is the assistant stage manager, and Ricardo Romaneiro is the technical director.

Imagination Hive, in association with Spin Cycle and Nancy Manocherian’s the cell, produce.

