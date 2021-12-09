Read the Reviews for Gender-Swapped Broadway Revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company

The new production, directed by Marianne Elliott and starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, opened December 9.

After shutting down during preview performances in 2020 and while coming to terms with the loss of legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, the new revival of Company officially opened on Broadway December 9 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production of the Sondheim-George Furth musical, directed by Marianne Elliott, swaps the genders of several key characters, including the show’s protagonist Bobby (now, Bobbie).

Tony winner Katrina Lenk takes on the central role of the bachelorette, who, as she turns 35, is navigating love and life in New York City among all her (married) friends. Patti LuPone plays the “Ladies Who Lunch”-singing Joanne, having earned an Olivier Award for the production’s initial bow in the West End.

READ: Broadway’s Company, Off-Broadway’s Assassins Honor the Late Stephen Sondheim

Read what critics thought of the Broadway staging in the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The cast also includes Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Bobby Conte as P.J., and Manu Narayan as Theo Rounding out the company are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

