Read the Reviews for Incidental Moments of the Day, Richard Nelson’s Final Apple Family Reunion

The third installment of the playwright and director's ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ picks up six months into self-quarantine.

Critics are sharing their thoughts on the final installment of Richard Nelson’s ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ afrter Incidental Moments of the Day: The Apple Family: Life on Zoom debuted September 10. The stream is available through November 5.

A host of stage veterans reprise their performances as members of The Apple Family. The cast includes Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders—marking their third Zoom play together while under quarantine—plus Charlotte Bydwell. Nelson also directs.

Incidental Moments of the Day follows What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth. The third play takes place six months into self-isolation, as the Apple siblings gather on Zoom once again to share thoughts on the pandemic, loss, and the coming election (a familiar topic for the Rhinebeck group).