Read the Reviews for Incidental Moments of the Day, Richard Nelson’s Final Apple Family Reunion

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for Incidental Moments of the Day, Richard Nelson’s Final Apple Family Reunion
By Dan Meyer
Sep 11, 2020
 
The third installment of the playwright and director's ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ picks up six months into self-quarantine.
Mary Ann Plunkett and Sally Murphy in<i> Incidental Moments of the Day</i>
Mary Ann Plunkett and Sally Murphy in Incidental Moments of the Day Jason Ardizzone-West

Critics are sharing their thoughts on the final installment of Richard Nelson’s ‘Pandemic Trilogy’ afrter Incidental Moments of the Day: The Apple Family: Life on Zoom debuted September 10. The stream is available through November 5.

A host of stage veterans reprise their performances as members of The Apple Family. The cast includes Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders—marking their third Zoom play together while under quarantine—plus Charlotte Bydwell. Nelson also directs.

Read the reviews below.

The Chicago Tribune (Chris Jones)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers and Steven Suskin)

Incidental Moments of the Day follows What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth. The third play takes place six months into self-isolation, as the Apple siblings gather on Zoom once again to share thoughts on the pandemic, loss, and the coming election (a familiar topic for the Rhinebeck group).

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Richard Nelson's Apple Family Plays With Stephen Kunken

PHOTO EXCLUSIVE: Backstage at Richard Nelson's Apple Family Plays With Stephen Kunken

Stephen Kunken appears in Richard Nelson's politically anchored four-play series about a liberal American family, playing in repertory at the Public Theater.

63 PHOTOS
A "Banksy" appears behind The Public much to the company delight.
A "Banksy" appears behind The Public much to the company delight. Stephen Kunken
The massive meet and greet for <i>The Apple Family Plays: Scenes from Life in the Country</i>, Richard Nelson makes a speech.
The massive meet and greet for The Apple Family Plays: Scenes from Life in the Country, Richard Nelson makes a speech. Stephen Kunken
The beautiful new Public Theater lobby! The quiet before the meet and greet storm.
The beautiful new Public Theater lobby! The quiet before the meet and greet storm. Stephen Kunken
The family poster.
The family poster. Stephen Kunken
A "selfie" as I walk to the Anspacher.
A "selfie" as I walk to the Anspacher. Stephen Kunken
The Public broadcasting system tuned to the Apple station. While sharing a dressing room with <i>Good Person of Szechwan</i> and </i>Grasses of a Thousand Colors</i>, pick a channel...ANY channel...you might even get <i>Fun Home</i>.
The Public broadcasting system tuned to the Apple station. While sharing a dressing room with Good Person of Szechwan and Grasses of a Thousand Colors, pick a channel...ANY channel...you might even get Fun Home. Stephen Kunken
The amazing crew, busy...checking their emails.
The amazing crew, busy...checking their emails. Stephen Kunken
Sally Murphy carefully prepares...a crib sheet.
Sally Murphy carefully prepares...a crib sheet. Stephen Kunken
Jon DeVries listens to notes.
Jon DeVries listens to notes. Stephen Kunken
Richard gives notes.
Richard gives notes. Stephen Kunken
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.