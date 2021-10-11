Read the Reviews for Is This A Room on Broadway

Tina Satter directs the play, constructed from the transcript of Reality Winner's FBI interrogation.

Is This A Room, the theatrical thriller about the FBI investigation of former Air Force intelligence specialist Reality Winner, opened at the Lyceum Theatre October 11. Previews began September 24.

Tina Satter conceived and directs the play, constructed from the transcripts of Winner's FBI interrogation. Emily Davis stars as Winner, who was charged for leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections. Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, and Pete Simpson round out the cast, with Duane Cooper and Katherine Romans serving as understudies.

The play features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, sound design by Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos.

Is This A Room runs in repertory with Dana H., Lucas Hnath's play about his mother's kidnapping as told in her own words, which opens October 17 with Deirdre O'Connell starring. Both plays were part of Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre’s 2019-2020 season.

Is This A Room is produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, Alan Seales, ZKM Media and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are associate producers.

