Read the Reviews for Jaws-Inspired The Shark is Broken in London’s West End

By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2021
The play, about the making of the blockbuster, is running at the Ambassador Theatre.
Demetri Goritsas, Ian Shaw, and Liam Murray Scott in <i>The Shark Is Broken</i>
Demetri Goritsas, Ian Shaw, and Liam Murray Scott in The Shark Is Broken Helen Maybanks

The reviews are in for The Shark is Broken in London’s West End, which opened October 21 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the play follows the three stars on the set of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws as they deal with foul weather and their temperamental co-star: a faulty mechanical shark named Bruce.

Shaw stars as his father, Robert Shaw, who played Quint in the movie, alongside Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider and Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss.

Read the reviews below.

ArtsDesk (Rachel Halliburton)

Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

The Guardian (Ryan Gilbey)

The Independent (Anya Ryan)

iNews (Sam Marlowe)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Matt Wolf)

London Theatre Direct (Kay Johal)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

The Times (Clive Davis)

The Upcoming (Francis Nash)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Guy Masterson directs the play, with set and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and video design by Nina Dunn.

The Shark is Broken originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. Sonia Friedman Productions produces the West End staging.

Demetri Goritsas, Ian Shaw, and Liam Murray Scott Helen Maybanks
Ian Shaw, Liam Murray Scott, and Demetri Goritsas Helen Maybanks
Demetri Goritsas and Liam Murray Scott Helen Maybanks
Liam Murray Scott and Ian Shaw Helen Maybanks
Liam Murray Scott, Ian Shaw, and Demetri Goritsas Helen Maybanks
Ian Shaw Helen Maybanks
Liam Murray Scott and Ian Shaw Helen Maybanks
Demetri Goritsas Helen Maybanks
Ian Shaw and Demetri Goritsas Helen Maybanks
Ian Shaw, Demetri Goritsas, and Liam Murray Scott Helen Maybanks
