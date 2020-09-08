Read the Reviews for Live Streaming Three Kings, Starring Andrew Scott

The new play by Stephen Beresford was presented globally from the Old Vic stage.

Reviews are in for the world premiere of Stephen Beresford’s Three Kings, starring Fleabag’s Andrew Scott. The live streamed solo show was filmed at The Old Vic in London with no audience.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the production debuted as part of the theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming, available to watch around the world via Zoom. Performances ran September 3–5.

Read the reviews below.

In Three Kings, Scott played Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Also serving on the creative team for the production was associate director Katy Rudd.