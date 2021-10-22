Read the Reviews for London's Bob Marley Bio-Musical Get Up, Stand Up!

The world premiere, starring Arinzé Kene as Marley, opened October 20.

The reviews are in for Get Up, Stand Up!, the Bob Marley bio-musical that opened October 20 in London's West End at the Lyric Theatre. Previews for the world premiere musical began October 1.

The musical stars Arinzé Kene as the reggae icon alongside Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, along with Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills.

Read the reviews below.

The Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

Evening Standard (Jessie Thompson)

The Gaurdian (Arifa Akbar)

iNews (Sam Marlowe)

The Telegraph (Dzifa Benson)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the musical features a book by Tony winner Lee Hall, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and musical direction by Sean Green with casting by Pippa Ailion. Rounding out the creative team are musical supervisor Phil Bateman, sound effects designer Ben Grant, video designer Tal Yarden, and wigs, hair, and make-up designer Campbell Young.