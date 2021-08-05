Read the Reviews for London's New Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster

Kathleen Marshall returns to direct and choreograph the West End revival.

Reviews are in for the London production of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, who makes her West End debut in a reprisal of her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney. The Cole Porter musical began performances July 23 and opened August 4.

Joining Foster on stage are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returns to direct and choreograph.

Read the reviews below.

The Barbican production also has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

