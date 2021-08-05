Read the Reviews for London's New Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster

By Dan Meyer
Aug 05, 2021
Kathleen Marshall returns to direct and choreograph the West End revival.
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster, Selina Hamilton, Alexandra Wright, Charlene Forde, and Frances Dee in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton

Reviews are in for the London production of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, who makes her West End debut in a reprisal of her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney. The Cole Porter musical began performances July 23 and opened August 4.

Joining Foster on stage are Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erm.

Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, who helmed the 2011 Broadway revival starring Foster, returns to direct and choreograph.

Read the reviews below.

BritishTheatre.com (Douglas Mayo)

Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Lyndsey Winship)

London Theatre 1 (Chris Omaweng)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Marianka Swain)

Theatre Weekly (Greg Stewart)

Time Out London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

The Barbican production also has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and music supervision by Stephen Ridley.

in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Samuel Edwards, Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Robert Lindsay in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and Samuel Edwards in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster in <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster in Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
Sutton Foster and cast of <i>Anything Goes</i>
Sutton Foster and cast of Anything Goes Tristram Kenton
