Read the Reviews for London's Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort of) Musical

Five actors play all the characters in the production at the Criterion Theatre.

The Tron Theatre Glasgow, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, and Blood of the Young production of Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)—penned by Isobel McArthur and adapted from Jane Austen's text—recently opened at London's Criterion Theatre following previews that began October 15.

The cast of the original Tron Theatre production is reunited, including writer and co-director McArthur (Wendy and Peter Pan) as Darcy and Mrs. Bennet, Tori Burgess (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland) as Mr. Collins, Christina Gordon (Glory on Earth) as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott (Glory on Earth) as Charlotte and Charles Bingley, and Meghan Tyler (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Lizzie Bennet.

Read what critics had to say in the reviews below.

The musical includes pop favorites such as "Every Day I Write the Book," "Young Hearts Run Free," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "I Got You Babe," and "You’re So Vain." The all-female cast of five play every character and also sing and play instruments.

The production, which recently extended its booking period through April 17, 2022, is co-directed by Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph, and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

Serving as co-producers are Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage, and Oxford Playhouse.

(Updated November 4, 2021)