Read the Reviews for Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Nov 23, 2021
Uzo Aduba stars in the Second Stage production, running at the Helen Hayes Theater.
Uzo Aduba, Kara Young, Ron Cephas, Edmund Donovan, and Reza Salazar in <i>Clyde&#39;s</i>
Uzo Aduba, Kara Young, Ron Cephas, Edmund Donovan, and Reza Salazar in Clyde's Joan Marcus

The reviews are in for Lynn Nottage's new play, Clyde’s, which opened on Broadway November 23. The play began previews November 3 at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. Kate Whoriskey directs. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Read the reviews below.

AM NY (Matt Windman)

Broadway Journal (Richard Dana)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Cititour NY (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Steve Suskin)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Theatre Guide (Joe Dziemianowicz)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

Variety (Naveen Kumar)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The creative team features scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

As previously announced, Second Stage will live stream the final 16 performances of Clyde's (scheduled for January 4-16 2022). The show is also offering a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system.

Go Inside Opening Night of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

51 PHOTOS
