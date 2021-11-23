Read the Reviews for Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

Uzo Aduba stars in the Second Stage production, running at the Helen Hayes Theater.

The reviews are in for Lynn Nottage's new play, Clyde’s, which opened on Broadway November 23. The play began previews November 3 at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. Kate Whoriskey directs. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Read the reviews below.

The creative team features scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

As previously announced, Second Stage will live stream the final 16 performances of Clyde's (scheduled for January 4-16 2022). The show is also offering a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system.

