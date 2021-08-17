Read the Reviews for Movie Adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Starring Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant

The film opened Outfest 2021 ahead of its September release on Amazon Prime Video.

The critics are starting to talk about Jamie—the movie adaptation of the hit West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, that is. The film officially premiered August 13 at the 39th annual Outfest in Los Angeles, and will arrive globally on Amazon Prime Video September 17.

Newcomer Max Harwood stars as Jamie New (who blossoms into Mimi Me) in the movie with Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as Hugo (the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle). The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, and Sarah Lancashire.

Read the reviews below:

Jonathan Butterell and Kate Prince, director and choreographer of the original production, respectively, reprise their work for the movie. The musical features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, who wrote the screenplay.

The show will make its U.S. debut next year at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Layton Williams and Drag Race star Bianca del Rio will reprise their performances in the title role and as Hugo, respectively, having appeared in the West End bow.