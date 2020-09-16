Read the Reviews for Netflix's Ratched, Starring Sarah Paulson

The One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest prequel series from Ryan Murphy debuts September 18.

Reviews are in for Netflix's newest Ryan Murphy project Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. The series debuts September 18 on the streamer.

Emmy winner Sarah Paulson stars in the origin story as nurse Mildred Ratched, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to find work at a psychiatric hospital engaged in new and unsettling experiments.

The cast also includes Tony winners Cynthia Nixon and Sophie Okonedo, along with Miss Saigon star Jon Jon Briones, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Finn Wittrock, Hunter Parrish, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Serving as directors for Ratched are Ryan Murphy, Nelson Cragg, Michael Uppendahl, Jessica Yu, Jennifer Lynch, and Dan Minahan, with Murphy also writing with Evan Romansky, Ian Brennan, and Jennifer Salt.

Murphy, Brennan, and Salt are executive producers with Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, and Tim Minear.

Murphy's upcoming Netflix projects include the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, a limited series based on A Chorus Line, and the limited series Halston.