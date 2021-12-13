Read the Reviews for New Broadway Musical Flying Over Sunset

Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack star in the the Lincoln Center Theater production.

The reviews are in for the new musical Flying Over Sunset, starring Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Carmen Cusack. The world premiere production from Lincoln Center Theater officially opened December 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Previews began November 11.

The musical, with a book by director James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, is inspired by the lives of writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton), playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack), and film star Cary Grant (Yazbeck)—each of whom experimented with the drug LSD.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Also featured in the cast are Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther serve as understudies.

Flying Over Sunset features choreography by Michelle Dorrance, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby.

The musical is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the production stage manager.

