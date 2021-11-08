Read the Reviews for New York Theatre Workshop's Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

The production, inspired by Wong's experience in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, opened Off-Broadway November 4.

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord officially opened November 4 at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop. The solo show is currently scheduled through November 21.

In the piece, Wong navigates through thoughts on the coronavirus crisis—including finding community amid isolation. Early in the pandemic, Wong sewed masks out of old clothes and household materials, eventually leading a virtual cohort of volunteers that blurred the lines between “feminist care utopia” and “mutual aid doomsday cult.”

Critics have begun to file reviews; see what they had to say below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theatre Guide (Diep Tran)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

Theatrely (Joey Sims)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Chay Yew directs; he and Wong are both part of NYTW’s Usual Suspects development program for theatre artists. The production features a set by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and projection design by Caite Hevner. Katie Ailinger serves as stage manager.

Attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination and wear masks while in the theatre.

