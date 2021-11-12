Read the Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Nollywood Dreams

The MCC Theater production of Jocelyn Bioh's play opened November 11.

The reviews are in Jocelyn Bioh's latest work, Nollywood Dreams, which opened November 11 at MCC’s Newman Mills Theater. Previews began October 21.

Directed by Saheem Ali, the production stars Abena, Charlie Hudson III, Nana Mensah, Sandra Okuboyejo, Ade Otukoya, and Emana Rachelle.

Nollywood Dreams is set in the 1990s in Lagos, Nigeria, as the country's film industry is exploding. Ayamma, who works at her parents’ travel agency alongside her sister Dede, lands an audition for a new film and comes head-to-head with director Gbenga Ezie’s former leading lady.

The play also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, and Alyssa K. Howard serves as production stage manager.

