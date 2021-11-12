Read the Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Nollywood Dreams

Read the Reviews for Off-Broadway's Nollywood Dreams
By Dan Meyer
Nov 12, 2021
 
The MCC Theater production of Jocelyn Bioh's play opened November 11.
Nana Mensah and Sandra Okuboyejo in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez

The reviews are in Jocelyn Bioh's latest work, Nollywood Dreams, which opened November 11 at MCC’s Newman Mills Theater. Previews began October 21.

Directed by Saheem Ali, the production stars Abena, Charlie Hudson III, Nana Mensah, Sandra Okuboyejo, Ade Otukoya, and Emana Rachelle.

Read the reviews below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle and Frank Scheck)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

TimeOut NY (Naveen Kumar)

Variety (A.D. Amorosi)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this list as reviews come in.

Nollywood Dreams is set in the 1990s in Lagos, Nigeria, as the country's film industry is exploding. Ayamma, who works at her parents’ travel agency alongside her sister Dede, lands an audition for a new film and comes head-to-head with director Gbenga Ezie’s former leading lady.

The play also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, and Alyssa K. Howard serves as production stage manager.

A Look at Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams at MCC Theater

Nana Mensah in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
Ade Otukoya in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
Emana Rachelle in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
Nana Mensah and Sandra Okuboyejo in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
Sandra Okuboyejo and Nana Mensah in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
Charlie Hudson III and Abena in Nollywood Dreams Daniel J. Vasquez
