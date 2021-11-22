Read the Reviews for Off-Broadway's The Alchemist

Red Bull Theater presents Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of the Ben Jonson comedy.

Red Bull Theater's world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Ben Jonson's The Alchemist officially opened November 21 following previews that began November 7 at New World Stages. The comedy, which continues through December 19, marks the company's first in-person production of the 2021–2022 season.

The cast features Jacob Ming-Trent (Merry Wives), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman), Nathan Christopher, Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Carson Elrod (Peter and The Starcatcher), Teresa Avia Lim (Junk), Louis Mustillo (Bartenders), Reg Rogers (Tootsie), and Allen Tedder (To Kill a Mockingbird). Jesse Berger directs.

Critics have begun filing their reviews. Read them below.



CitiTour (Brian Scott Lipton)

DC Metro Theatre Arts (Deb Miller)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

TheaterPizzazz (Samuel L. Leiter)



Check back for updates.

Set in 1606 London, The Alchemist concerns a wealthy gentleman, who flees to the country. His trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism.

Playwright Hatcher and director Berger previously collaborated on the hit comedy The Government Inspector.

The production also has scenic design by Alexis Distler, costumes by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Cha See, sound by Greg Pliska, dialect and voice coaching by Deborah Hecht, and action movement by Rick Sordelet. Scholar Tanya Pollard serves as dramaturg.