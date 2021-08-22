Read the Reviews for Pass Over on Broadway

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s play is now open at the August Wilson Theatre.

The reviews are in for the Broadway premiere of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over. The play opened August 22 at the August Wilson Theatre after beginning previews August 4.

Pass Over stars Tony nominee Jon Michael Hill, Namir Smallwood, and Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, all of whom appeared in the original Off-Broadway production at Lincoln Center Theater. The staging marks the Broadway debuts of Nwandu, Smallwood, and director Danya Taymor.

Inspired by both Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, Pass Over follows Moses and Kitch, two young Black men who dream of an existence beyond their street corner. Between stagings, Nwandu modified the play to center on the joy rather than trauma.

Read the reviews below.

AM NY (Matt Windman)

Broadway Journal (Richard Dana)

CitiTour NY (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Mag/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld and Frank Scheck)

New York Theatre Guide (Diep Tran)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, and sound designer Justin Ellington. Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman, and Daniel Swee.

The show is only the second production to hold performances on Broadway since the COVID-19 pandemic kept theatres dark for nearly 15 months, and the first play.

