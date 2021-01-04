Read the Reviews for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

The Verdict   Read the Reviews for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical
By Dan Meyer
Jan 04, 2021
 
The streaming concert benefiting The Actors Fund stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgress, Ashley Park, and more.
The reviews are in for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, which debuted January 1 and raised over $1 million for The Actors Fund in its first 24 hours of streaming. The virtual event stars Andrew Barth Feldman as Linguini with Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess as the culinarily adept rodent Remy.

Rounding out the cast are Wayne Brady as Django, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, Tony winner André De Shields as Ego, Adam Lambert as Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Tony nominee Mary Testa as Skinner.

In the collaborative spirit of the show’s origins, the production features music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend. Six co-creator Lucy Moss directs the presentation, which hails from Seaview Productions, with Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley adapting the project for the virtual stage. Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is available on TodayTix until January 4 at 5 PM ET.

Read the reviews below.

The Daily Tar Heel (Suzannah Claire Perry and Elizabeth Egan)

The Los Angeles Times (Ashley Lee)

New York Stage Review (Bob Verini)

New York Theatre (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Telegraph (Dominic Maxwell)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The ensemble features Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods.

Among those contributing to the score are Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard. Broadway Sinfonietta, a 20-piece collective of female and majority women-of-color musicians, is the production's orchestra.

Slave Play Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris serves as executive producer alongside Breslin and Foley. The creative team also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, Mertzlufft as music supervisor, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video designer David Bengali, set designer Chris Routh, music director Emily Marshall, associate choreographer Jeffrey Gugliott, costume consultant Tilly Grimes, music copyists Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., audio mixer Angie Teo, stage manager Cody Renard Richard, and dialect coach Amy Jo Jackson. Casting is by Taylor Williams.

Check Out Photos of Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

8 PHOTOS
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ashley Park in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Ashley Park in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Joy Woods and JJ Niemann in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Joy Woods and JJ Niemann in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Joy Woods and JJ Niemann in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Joy Woods and JJ Niemann in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, and JJ Niemann in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Joy Woods, Tituss Burgess, and JJ Niemann in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
André De Shields and cast of <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
André De Shields and cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Tituss Burgess in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Tituss Burgess in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
Joy Woods, Kevin Chamberlin, and JJ Niemann in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
Joy Woods, Kevin Chamberlin, and JJ Niemann in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
The Broadway Sinfonietta in <i>Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical</i>
The Broadway Sinfonietta in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Courtesy of DKC/O&M
