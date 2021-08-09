Read the Reviews for Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, and More Theatre Favorites

The Aretha Franklin biopic is directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy.

A few days ahead of the film's August 13 premiere, the reviews are in for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The movie stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband Ted White, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

Read the reviews below.

The cast is filled with many additional theatre favorites, including Heather Headley, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Kimberly Scott, and Tituss Burgess.

