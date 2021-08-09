Read the Reviews for Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, and More Theatre Favorites

By Dan Meyer
Aug 09, 2021
 
The Aretha Franklin biopic is directed by Tony nominee Liesl Tommy.

A few days ahead of the film's August 13 premiere, the reviews are in for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. The movie stars Jennifer Hudson as the Queen of Soul, Audra McDonald as her mother Barbara Franklin, Forest Whitaker as her father C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as her husband Ted White, and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

Tony nominee Liesl Tommy directs a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

Read the reviews below.

The Detroit News (Adam Graham)

The Guardian (Charles Bramesco)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

IndieWire (Kate Erbland)

NME (Leonie Cooper)

Parade (Neil Pond)

San Francisco Chronicle (Mick LaSalle)

USA Today (Brian Truitt)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

The Wrap (Elizabeth Weitzman)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The cast is filled with many additional theatre favorites, including Heather Headley, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Kimberly Scott, and Tituss Burgess.

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

A First Look at Respect Starring Jennifer Hudson

5 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in <i>Respect</i>
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in <i>Respect</i>
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige in Respect Quantrell D. Colbert/©2020 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Inc
