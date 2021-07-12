Read the Reviews for Seize the King

The Classical Theatre of Harlem production is staged outdoors in a park.

Reviews are in for the Classical Theatre of Harlem's outdoor staging of Will Power's Seize the King. The play, which began performances July 6 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park, is a modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III.

Starring are Ro Boddie, Alisha Espinosa, Andrea Patterson, Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher), RJ Foster, and the EMERGE125 Ensemble, led by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

Read the reviews below.

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

Carl Cofield directs, with choreography by Rea-Fisher. Seize the King performs through July 29. All performances are free to the public. Click here for more information.

