Read the Reviews for Seize the King

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for Seize the King
By Dan Meyer
Jul 12, 2021
 
The Classical Theatre of Harlem production is staged outdoors in a park.

Reviews are in for the Classical Theatre of Harlem's outdoor staging of Will Power's Seize the King. The play, which began performances July 6 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in NYC's Marcus Garvey Park, is a modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III.

Starring are Ro Boddie, Alisha Espinosa, Andrea Patterson, Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher), RJ Foster, and the EMERGE125 Ensemble, led by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

Read the reviews below.

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

Carl Cofield directs, with choreography by Rea-Fisher. Seize the King performs through July 29. All performances are free to the public. Click here for more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.