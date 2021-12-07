Read the Reviews for Selling Kabul Off-Broadway

Sylvia Khoury’s play opened at Playwrights Horizons December 6.

The reviews are in for the Off-Broadway premiere of Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul, which opened December 6 at Playwrights Horizons’ Peter Jay Sharp Theatre. Preview performances began November 17 after the run was initially slated to begin in March 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Selling Kabul, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, stars Dario Ladani Sanchez, Francis Benhamou, Mattico David, and Marjan Neshat.

The play explores the toll of America’s war in Afghanistan and immigration policy from within a single family’s apartment as it unfolds in real-time.

Read the reviews below.

Exeunt NYC (Loren Noveck)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Alexis Soloski)

Talkin’ Broadway (Marc Miller)

Theatrely (Christian Lewis)

TimeOut NY (Adam Feldman)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jen Schriever, stage manager Brett Anders, and assistant stage manager Bryan Bauer.

The show is produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, which first presented Selling Kabul in 2019.

