Read the Reviews for Seven Deadly Sins in NYC

By Dan Meyer
Jun 30, 2021
 
The immersive production has been extended through July 25.

The critics are going to confession after seeing the New York City premiere of Seven Deadly Sins. The theatrical experience officially opened June 29 and has been extended one week through July 25 due to popular demand.

Seven Deadly Sins features works from seven playwrights, each exploring one of the cardinal vices—Ngozi Anyanwu writing a piece centered on gluttony, Thomas Bradshaw taking on sloth, MJ Kaufman pride, Moisés Kaufman greed, Jeffrey LaHoste envy, Ming Peiffer wrath, and Bess Wohl lust.

Broadway alums Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Morgan McGhee, Eric Ulloa, Brad Fleischer, Brandon J. Ellis, and Caitlin O’Connell star in the production with Tricia Alexandro, Shavanna Calder, Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton, Kahyun Kim, Bianca Norwood, and Cody Sloan also in the cast. Shuga Cain, who competed on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, serves as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Read the reviews below.

AM NY (Matt Windman)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Maya Phillips)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Frank Scheck)

Observer (David Cote)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Times Square Chronicles (Suzanna Bowling)

Variety (Ayanna Prescod)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The show, which debuted in Miami last year, takes audiences through a series of staged storefront windows in NYC's Meatpacking District to experience the plays performed behind glass and heard through provided earbuds. A pre-show bar named Purgatory opens 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance and serves as the official starting point for audiences.

Moisés Kaufman also directs the production, with a creative team including scenic and environmental designer David Rockwell, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Yuki Link, sound designer Tyler Kieffer, dramaturg Amy Marie Seidel, and casting director Victor Vazquez. Additional set design for “Greed” is by Christopher and Justin Swader.

Originally conceived by Michel Hausmann, Seven Deadly Sins is presented by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama, in partnership with the Meatpacking District Business Improvement District, and made possible by the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate with special thanks to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Take a First Look at the NYC Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins

