Read the Reviews for Six on Broadway

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 03, 2021
The musical celebrated its official opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3.
Anna Uzele (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus

The Broadway production of Six officially opened October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, after its initial Broadway debut was put on hold for over a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K.-born musical, a pop-concert-meets-history-lesson celebration of Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, having previously played a stateside, multi-city regional circuit.

Read what critics thought of the new reign below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Cititour.com (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Did They Like It (Jose Solís)

Entertainment Weekly (Ruth Kinane)

Exeunt (Loren Noveck)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and Steven Suskin)

The New York Time (Jesse Green)

Observer (David Cote)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Frank Rizzo)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings will be Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

Six, co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

Check Out New Photos of Six on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Adrianna Hicks (center) with Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Anna Uzele, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
Abby Mueller Joan Marcus
Samantha Pauly, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, and Adrianna Hicks Joan Marcus
Brittney Mack (center) with Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, and Adrianna Hicks Joan Marcus
Andrea Macasaet (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
Samantha Pauly (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele Joan Marcus
Anna Uzele (center) with Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, and Samantha Pauly Joan Marcus
