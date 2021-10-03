Read the Reviews for Six on Broadway

The musical celebrated its official opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3.

The Broadway production of Six officially opened October 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, after its initial Broadway debut was put on hold for over a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K.-born musical, a pop-concert-meets-history-lesson celebration of Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, having previously played a stateside, multi-city regional circuit.

Read what critics thought of the new reign below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings will be Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

Six, co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. The staging features a set by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabrielle Slade, lighting by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

