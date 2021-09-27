Read the Reviews for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for the 74th Annual Tony Awards
By Dan Meyer
Sep 27, 2021
 
What TV critics thought about the two-part ceremony.
Leslie Odom, Jr. and cast of the Tony Awards Presents <i>Broadway&#39;s Back!</i>
Leslie Odom, Jr. and cast of the Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back! Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Fifteen months after Broadway’s biggest night was originally scheduled to take place, the 2019–2020 season was finally celebrated with trophies, performances, and surprises galore.

The ceremony was split into two parts this year: an awards portion hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and the Broadway’s Back! concert, emceed by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Among the performances were this year's trio of Best Musical nominees and 2020 Special Tony recipients David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme.

The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.

READ: Moulin Rouge! Tops the List at 74th Annual Tony Awards

Read below to see what critics thought of the unique ceremony.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Entertainment Weekly (Tyler Aquilina)

The Hollywood Reporter (Scott Feinberg)

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

NPR (Nell Clark)

NY Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw, Jackson McHenry and Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Jesse Green, Stella Bugbee, Maya Salam, Sarah Bahr, and Nancy Coleman)

Variety (Clayton Davis)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

Check Out Photos Inside the 74th Annual Tony Awards Presentation

60 PHOTOS
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
1343006689.jpg
Darlene Love, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chester Gregory, and Kerry Butler Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Ali Stroker
Ali Stroker Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
André De Shields
André De Shields Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper
Wayne Brady and Cyndi Lauper Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.