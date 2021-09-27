Read the Reviews for the 74th Annual Tony Awards

What TV critics thought about the two-part ceremony.

Fifteen months after Broadway’s biggest night was originally scheduled to take place, the 2019–2020 season was finally celebrated with trophies, performances, and surprises galore.

The ceremony was split into two parts this year: an awards portion hosted by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and the Broadway’s Back! concert, emceed by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Among the performances were this year's trio of Best Musical nominees and 2020 Special Tony recipients David Byrne’s American Utopia and Freestyle Love Supreme.

The full, 2-part Tony Awards ceremony is available to stream on Paramount+.

Read below to see what critics thought of the unique ceremony.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

