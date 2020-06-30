Read the Reviews for the Filmed Version of Hamilton

The musical arrives on Disney+ July 3.

Hamilton is already a cultural juggernaut, but what did critics think of the musical's move to the screen? The reviews are trickling in; take a look.

While you can read the reviews, those eager to catch the filmed version on Disney+ will have to "wait for it" for at least a few days longer. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical drops on the streaming platform July 3.

READ: Where and When You Can Watch Hamilton

Until then, read the reviews below.

Associated Press (Mark Kennedy)

The Chicago Tribune (Chris Jones)

Collider (Matt Goldberg)

The Daily Beast (Kevin Fallon)

Decider (Meghan O'Keefe)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

IndieWire (David Ehrlich)

Los Angeles Times (Justin Chang)

Mashable (Angie Han)

Newsday (Rafer Guzmán)

The New York Times (A.O. Scott)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The "movie" captures a June 2016 performance of the musical, with the full original principal cast taking center stage in closeup: Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Though initially announced for a theatrical premiere in October 2021, Disney secured the title for an earlier at-home release amid the coronavirus pandemic, giving theatre enthusiasts some good news amid the continued shutdown of Broadway and performing arts organizations worldwide. Disney and Miranda produce the filmed version with Jeffrey Seller and director Thomas Kail.

