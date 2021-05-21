Read the Reviews for the In The Heights Movie

Jon M. Chu directs the new film, adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' musical.

The movie adaptation of In The Heights is almost here after years of waiting, and now the reviews are in. Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical, the film premieres June 11 in theatres and on HBO Max. It will also open the Tribeca Festival June 9 with various screenings around the city.

The movie stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, and Leslie Grace as Nina. Rounding out the main cast are Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete. Miranda, who also produces and wrote an original new song, plays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

In The Heights features a screenplay by Hudes and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

Read the reviews below.

AV Club (Danette Chavez)

Collider (Matt Goldberg)

Deadline (Pete Hammond)

Empire (Helen O'Hara)

Entertainment Weekly (Leah Greenblatt)

Evening Standard (Charlotte O'Sullivan)

Forbes (Scott Mendelson)

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

IGN (Siddhant Adlakha)

IndieWire (David Ehrlich)

Los Angeles Times (Justin Chang)

Mashable (Erin Strecker)

Slate (Dana Stevens)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

USA Today (Brian Truitt)

Vanity Fair (Richard Lawson)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

Vox (Alissa Wilkinson)

The Wrap (Monica Castillo)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

In the Heights follows a tight-knit community in NYC’s Washington Heights as they experience success, joy, luck, love, and heartbreak.

Behind the camera, the creative team includes choreographer Christopher Scott, costume designer Mitchell Travers, director of photography Alice Brooks, production designer Nelson Coates, sound editor Lewis Goldstein, and editor Myron Kerstein. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

The musical debuted Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway, where it played 1,184 performances at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. In addition to Best Musical, In the Heights earned Tony Awards in 2008 for Best Original Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

