Read the Reviews for The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway

The family saga from Stefano Massini opened October 14 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Reviews are in for Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy, which opened on Broadway October 14 at the Nederlander Theatre. Previews resumed September 23, following a long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play weaves nearly two centuries of family history to chart the epic rise and fall of a financial institution that nearly destroyed the economy of the modern world. Starring are Adrian Lester as Emanuel Lehman, Simon Russell Beale as Henry Lehman, and Adam Godley as Mayer Lehman.

The Lehman Trilogy is directed by Sam Mendes and adapted by Ben Power.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The design team includes scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, co-sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, and associate director Zoé Ford Burnett, with movement by Polly Bennett.

The Broadway staging follows its English premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, a North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory in 2019, and a subsequent West End engagement. The Lehman Trilogy is presented on Broadway by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions.

Following a limited run on Broadway, the play will be seen in West Coast engagements at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (March 3–April 10, 2022) and American Conservatory Theater’s Geary Theater in San Francisco (April 20– May 22).

