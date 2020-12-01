Read the Reviews for the Netflix Adaptation of The Prom

The Ryan Murphy-directed movie stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

The reviews are in for The Prom on Netflix, Ryan Murphy’s star-studded film adaptation of the Chad Beguelin-Bob Martin-Matthew Sklar musical. The movie drops on the streaming giant December 11.

Starring are Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen, James Corden as Barry Glickman, Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson, Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver, Ariana DeBose as Alyssa Greene, Keegan-Michael Key as Mr. Hawkins, Kerry Washington as Mrs. Greene, Kevin Chamberlin as Sheldon Saperstein, Tracey Ullman as Vera, and Mary Kay Place as Grandma Bea.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who returns to choreograph the movie. Book writer Martin also pens the screenplay for Netflix, with all of Beguelin and Sklar's score intact.

Read the reviews below.

A.V. Club (Jesse Hassenger)

Empire (Ben Travis)

Entertainment Weekly (Mary Sollosi)

The Guardian (Peter Bradshaw)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

IndieWire (Jude Dry)

Mirror.co.uk (Lewis Knight)

Newsweek (Samuel Spencer)

The Salt Lake Tribune (Sean P. Means)

Theatrely (Kobi Kassal)

USA Today (Brian Truitt)

Variety (Owen Gleiberman)

The Wrap (Thom Geier)

The creative team for the Netflix adaptation includes cinematographer Matthew Libatique, production designer Jamie Walker McCall, costume designer Lou Erych, music supervisor Amanda Kreig Thomas, composer and music editor David Klotz, and editors Danielle Wang and Peggy Tachdjian with casting by Alexa Fogel.

Rounding out the cast are Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, and Sofia Deler.

