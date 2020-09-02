Read the Reviews for the New London Musical Sleepless

The stage adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle plays at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

The reviews are in for Sleepless at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, after opening September 1. The stage adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle stars West End alums Kimberly Walsh and Jay McGuiness.

Morgan Young directs the musical, which features a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull.

Joining Walsh as Annie and McGuinness as Sam are Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Cory English as Rob. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds share the role of Sam’s son, Jonah.

Read what critics had to say below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

Ham & High (Marianka Swain)

LondonTheatre1 (Chris Omaweng)

The New York Times (Matt Wolf)

Theatre Talk Boston (Caroline Giovannucci)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Playbill will continue to update this list as reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak, and Benjamin Wong.

The production features set design by Morgan Large, costumes by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Simon Biddulph, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, orchestra management by Sylvia Addison for Music Solutions, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.

