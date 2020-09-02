Read the Reviews for the New London Musical Sleepless

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for the New London Musical Sleepless
By Dan Meyer
Sep 02, 2020
Buy Tickets to Sleepless - A Musical Romance
 
The stage adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle plays at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

The reviews are in for Sleepless at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, after opening September 1. The stage adaptation of Sleepless in Seattle stars West End alums Kimberly Walsh and Jay McGuiness.

Morgan Young directs the musical, which features a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull.

Joining Walsh as Annie and McGuinness as Sam are Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Tania Mathurin as Becky, and Cory English as Rob. Theo Collis, Mikey Colville, Jobe Hart and Jack Reynolds share the role of Sam’s son, Jonah.

Read what critics had to say below.

The Arts Desk (Marianka Swain)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

Ham & High (Marianka Swain)

LondonTheatre1 (Chris Omaweng)

The New York Times (Matt Wolf)

Theatre Talk Boston (Caroline Giovannucci)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

Playbill will continue to update this list as reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast are Charlie Bull, Colin Burnicle, Christie-Lee Crosson, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, Ross McLaren, Gary Murphy, Dominique Planter, Annie Wensak, and Benjamin Wong.

The production features set design by Morgan Large, costumes by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Ken Billington, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Simon Biddulph, orchestrations and arrangements by Larry Blank, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Chris Walker, orchestra management by Sylvia Addison for Music Solutions, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.

Check Out Photos of Sleepless at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

Check Out Photos of Sleepless at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

17 PHOTOS
Cory English, Tania Mathurin, Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, Harriet Thorpe, and Daniel Casey in <i>Sleepless</i>
Cory English, Tania Mathurin, Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, Harriet Thorpe, and Daniel Casey in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Daniel Casey and Kimberley Walsh in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Harriet Thorpe and Kimberley Walsh in <i>Sleepless</i>
Harriet Thorpe and Kimberley Walsh in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and cast in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and cast in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds as Jonah and Jay McGuiness in Sleepless Alastair Muir
in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Colin Burnicle, and cast in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and Cory English in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jack Reynolds, Jay McGuiness, and Cory English in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Jay McGuiness, Leanne Garretty, Ross McLaren, Cory English, and Jack Reynolds in <i>Sleepless</i>
Jay McGuiness, Leanne Garretty, Ross McLaren, Cory English, and Jack Reynolds in Sleepless Alastair Muir
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.