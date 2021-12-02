Read the Reviews for the New West Side Story Movie

The film, arriving in theatres December 10, stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and more.

The reviews are in for Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s new West Side Story movie. Adapted from Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, and Jerome Robbins’ stage musical, the film arrives in theatres December 10.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star as Tony and Maria, respectively, with Tony nominee Ariana DeBose as Anita, Tony winner David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Tony nominee Mike Faist as Riff, Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and EGOT winner and star of the original film Rita Moreno, who takes on the newly created role of Valentina.

Spielberg directs the Kushner-penned adaptation, featuring new choreography by Justin Peck.

Read the reviews below.

A host of Broadway alumni fill out the cast, including Paloma Garcia-Lee, David and Jacob Guzman, Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook, Sara Esty, Garett Hawe, Talia Ryder, Tanairi Vazquez, Eloise Kropp, Kevin Csolak, and Jess LeProtto.