Read the Reviews for the Off-Broadway Revival of Assassins

The Classic Stage Company production of the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical opened November 14.

The reviews are in for the Classic Stage Company revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins. The John Doyle-directed production opened Off-Broadway November 14, and recently extended its limited run through January 29.

The musical takes a look at the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill a United States President. The cast features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey round out the company

Doyle, artistic director of CSC, also serves as set designer, with a creative team that also includes costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designers Jane Cox and Tess James, sound designer Matt Stine, projection designer Steve Channon, wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, music supervisor and orchestrator Greg Jarrett, and casting office Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson, and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.

