Read the Reviews for the Return of Springsteen on Broadway

The Grammy winner and Tony honoree welcomed audiences back to Broadway June 26.

With the return of theatre comes the return of reviews. Critics were on the scene June 26 as Bruce Springsteen reopened his theatrical concert Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

The Grammy winner originally headlined the show at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2017, receiving an honorary Tony Award the following year in recognition of the blockbuster run. (A filmed version is also streaming on Netflix.)

The evening featured an audience of vaccinated (and mostly maskless) theatregoers, with theatre owners and operators Jujamcyn implementing a bevy of safety protocols likely to become the norm as the curtain rises on more Broadway productions throughout the year.

Until then, read what critics had to say about Springsteen's latest Broadway bow below.

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Springsteen on Broadway features scenic design by Heather Wolensky, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

Celebrate the Return of Theatre With a Springsteen on Broadway Playbill

Proceeds from the June 26 opening night will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth and Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, and The Actors Fund.