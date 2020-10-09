Read the Reviews for the Socially Distant Production of The Last Five Years in London

The reviews are in for a reconfigured production of The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse in London. The Jason Robert Brown musical had opened in March prior to the shutdown but reopened October 5 with socially distant measures in place.
Starring Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie, the production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane.
The musical was filmed by stream.theatre and will be presented to global audiences November 26–29.
Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Adam Fisher, and music director George Dyer with casting by Jane Deitch.