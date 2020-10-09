Read the Reviews for the Socially Distant Production of The Last Five Years in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for the Socially Distant Production of The Last Five Years in London
By Dan Meyer
Oct 09, 2020
 
The Southwark Playhouse staging runs through November 14 and will be streamed globally afterwards.
The Last Five Years_London_Southwark Playhouse_Production Photos_2020_Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch_HR
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith

The reviews are in for a reconfigured production of The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse in London. The Jason Robert Brown musical had opened in March prior to the shutdown but reopened October 5 with socially distant measures in place.

Starring Molly Lynch as Cathy and Oli Higginson as Jamie, the production is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle with choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane.

The musical was filmed by stream.theatre and will be presented to global audiences November 26–29.

Until then, read the reviews below.

BritishTheatre.com (Ray Rackham)

The Independent (Ava Wong Davies)

LondonTheatre.co.uk

Metro U.K. (Claire Allfree)

The Reviews Hub (Stephen Bates)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Upcoming (BP Flanagan)

Variety (David Benedict)

Playbill will continue to update this article as more reviews come in.

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Adam Fisher, and music director George Dyer with casting by Jane Deitch.

A Lookback at Southwark Playhouse's production of The Last Five Years

A Lookback at Southwark Playhouse's production of The Last Five Years

10 PHOTOS
The Last Five Years_London_Southwark Playhouse_Production Photos_2020_Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch_HR
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Molly Lynch in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Oli Higginson in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Oli Higginson in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Molly Lynch in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Molly Lynch in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Oli Higginson in <i>The Last Five Years</i>
Oli Higginson in The Last Five Years Pamela Raith
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.