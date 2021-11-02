Read the Reviews for Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at Signature Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read the Reviews for Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at Signature Theatre
By Dan Meyer
Nov 02, 2021
 
The Off-Broadway revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s play began October 12.
Karl Kenzler, Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, and Francis Jue in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Karl Kenzler, Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, and Francis Jue in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus

The reviews are in for the Off-Broadway revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. Performances began October 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center on the Irene Diamond Stage. Performances have been extended one week through November 21.

The Signature Theatre Company production, directed by Taibi Magar, stars Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. The original staging was a solo show performed by Smith.

Read the reviews below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Theatre Guide (Naveen Kumar)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theatre Pizzazz (Brian Lipton)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 follows the aftermath of the L.A. riots, sparked by the acquittal of Rodney King. At the time, Smith responded by interviewing over 350 people, eventually finding space to create a through-line of monologues that explores the unrest.

The production also features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Darron L West, projection design by David Bengali, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting and X Casting. Michael Leon Thomas is the movement coach, Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, Ann James is the sensitivity specialist, and Charles M. Turner III is the production stage manager.

Take a Look at the Off-Broadway Revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Take a Look at the Off-Broadway Revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

20 PHOTOS
Francis Jue in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Francis Jue in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Wesley T. Jones in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Karl Kenzler in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Elena Hurst in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Elena Hurst in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Wesley T. Jones in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Wesley T. Jones in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Francis Jue in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Francis Jue in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Wesley T. Jones and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Wesley T. Jones and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Francis Jue in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Francis Jue in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Wesley T. Jones and Elena Hurst in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Wesley T. Jones and Elena Hurst in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Wesley T. Jones and Elena Hurst in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Wesley T. Jones and Elena Hurst in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Francis Jue in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992</i>
Francis Jue in Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
The Verdict
Read reviews of the latest Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, and regional productions.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.