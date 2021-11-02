Read the Reviews for Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at Signature Theatre

The Off-Broadway revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s play began October 12.

The reviews are in for the Off-Broadway revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. Performances began October 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center on the Irene Diamond Stage. Performances have been extended one week through November 21.

The Signature Theatre Company production, directed by Taibi Magar, stars Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. The original staging was a solo show performed by Smith.

Read the reviews below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Theatre Guide (Naveen Kumar)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theatre Pizzazz (Brian Lipton)

TimeOut New York (Adam Feldman)

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 follows the aftermath of the L.A. riots, sparked by the acquittal of Rodney King. At the time, Smith responded by interviewing over 350 people, eventually finding space to create a through-line of monologues that explores the unrest.

The production also features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Darron L West, projection design by David Bengali, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting and X Casting. Michael Leon Thomas is the movement coach, Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, Ann James is the sensitivity specialist, and Charles M. Turner III is the production stage manager.

