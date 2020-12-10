Read the Reviews for Wild Mountain Thyme, Starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan

The film is a stage-to-screen adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s Outside Mullingar.

The reviews are in for Wild Mountain Thyme, the stage-to-screen adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s Outside Mullingar. The movie stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, and Dearbhla Molloy.

Wild Mountain Thyme follows Rosemary and Anthony, two Irish farmers. Rosemary’s in love with an oblivious Anthony, who’s jolted into pursuing his desires when his father announces he’s selling the farm to his American nephew.

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Shanley (Doubt, Moonstruck) directs and pens the screenplay.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

Molloy reprises her work from the 2014 Broadway production at Manhattan Theatre Club, in which she appeared alongside Debra Messing, Brían F. O'Byrne, and Peter Maloney.

The movie will play select theatres and be available on demand December 11.