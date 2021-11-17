Read Winning Entries From Prudential's Standing Ovations Ticket Giveaway

The monthly drawing is presented by Playbill.

Each month for a year Prudential is gifting free tickets to theatre fans from across the U.S. with the Prudential Standing Ovations Ticket Giveaway, presented by Playbill. For the chance to win, entrants are answering the question "Which Broadway character or song inspires you, and why?" in a short essay or video. Read a few of last month's most stirring responses below.

Entries for this month's contest will be accepted November 17-December 16.

Amanda Rajnauth: "I'm really inspired by Nina from In the Heights. Like Nina, I am a first generation American, and I find her storyline about the pressure she feels from her community to be extremely relatable. I never felt like I was allowed to fail, because I'd already set forth these expectations of greatness. Furthermore, I know how hard my parents have worked to give me the opportunities that I have, so the idea of failing felt particularly repulsive. But Nina taught me that it's okay to fail so long as you have the strength to be able to get up again."

Jules Gross: "'Watch What Happens' from Newsies will always be one of the most inspiring Broadway songs for me. It's really important to see female characters in the lead, and I love how determined Katherine was to do what was right even though it was challenging. It's also just a super fun and motivating song and always gets me in the spirit to get up and do what I need to, whether it be 'taking action,' 'self care,' or 'work.' It makes me feel super invincible and supported!"

Keith Weiss: "'Before the Parade Passes By' is a piece of music that encapsulates the power of stepping out of your comfort zone before you run out of time. Musical theatre is all about the immediacy of stakes so high they have to be sung. Watching anyone take that risk to express their humanity through song is, to me, the most cathartic form of creative expression, and it would be the highest privilege to return to a Broadway Theatre after 19 months."

Lindsey Johnson: "My favorite Broadway character is Jo from Jagged Little Pill. In a time where many are still struggling and fighting for acceptance of their gender identity, this show created a character left up to the interpretation of the audience, giving each viewer the opportunity to see someone they relate to."

Barbara Hensyl: "Eliza Schuyler was such a strong woman managing to raise her 8 children yet doing so much good for society. She was a true inspiring hero who couldn't be kept down."

Marilee Castaneda: "'Defying Gravity' inspires me. As a middle school music teacher, I would have my 8th grade students analyze the lyrics to this song. I hoped to inspire them to 'defy gravity' by going against what others may be telling them to do if they felt it was wrong in their heart. It was also meaningful to me and the students when talking about friendship and being true to themselves."