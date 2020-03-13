Reading of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, Starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, Postponed

The Acting Company has postponed its March 23 benefit reading of Arthur Miller’s mid-century drama A View from the Bridge at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College following the state-wide restriction on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The reading was scheduled to star two-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Mauritius) and his real-life partner, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Like A Boss, Damages, You Can Take It with You), as the emotionally torn Eddie and Beatrice Carbone.
In a statement, the Acting Company said, "We are in conversation with the primary artists and, as soon as we are able, will announce a new date for this event." Ticket buyers can call the box office at (212) 772-4448 or email to either donate the ticket price or request a refund.
Cannavale and Byrne, seen in Medea at BAM, will reprise the roles of Eddie and Beatrice for a full-scale production of A View from the Bridge at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company in December 2020.
Production Photos: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in Medea
(Updated March 13, 2020)