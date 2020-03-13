Reading of Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, Starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, Postponed

The March 23 reading was scheduled to benefit The Acting Company.

The Acting Company has postponed its March 23 benefit reading of Arthur Miller’s mid-century drama A View from the Bridge at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College following the state-wide restriction on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The reading was scheduled to star two-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Mauritius) and his real-life partner, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Like A Boss, Damages, You Can Take It with You), as the emotionally torn Eddie and Beatrice Carbone.

In a statement, the Acting Company said, "We are in conversation with the primary artists and, as soon as we are able, will announce a new date for this event." Ticket buyers can call the box office at (212) 772-4448 or email to either donate the ticket price or request a refund.

Cannavale and Byrne, seen in Medea at BAM, will reprise the roles of Eddie and Beatrice for a full-scale production of A View from the Bridge at Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company in December 2020.



(Updated March 13, 2020)