Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein Will Host Live Stream for ALS Support

Luker revealed her diagnosis with the degenerative illness in February 2020.

Tony-nominated Broadway couple Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein will host a live stream letter writing event to drive support for accessible treatment for ALS patients October 19. Letters for Rebecca will take place at 6 PM ET on Zoom, where the pair will walk viewers through the process of writing to their own US representatives.

Joining Luker and Burstein will be several of the couple’s Broadway friends and representatives from I AM ALS, an online resource for patients, families, and supporters. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a co-organizer for the event.

The letters will either encourage or thank elected officials for supporting ACT of ALS, which would allow early access to funding for successful treatments discovered in clinical trials helping patients with neurodegenerative illnesses, like ALS.

To sign up, click here . RSVP is required, but the event is free to participate and open to all.

Luker shared in February that she had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a neurodegenerative terminal illness that affects an estimated 30,000 people in America.