Rebecca Luker Shares Video Seeking Help in Fight for ALS Treatment

The Tony-nominated actor speaks openly in a new Instagram video, asking fans and friends to email their congressmen to speed the approval of a new drug to help neurodegenerative diseases.

Three-time Tony-nominated Broadway actor Rebecca Luker makes a passionate plea to friends, fans, and more in a new Instagram video about her ongoing struggles with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The Broadway favorite revealed in February that she had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

In the new video, posted by Kelli O'Hara, Luker says, "Many of you have reached out to ask how I'm doing, so I thought I'd make this video to bring you up to date.… Since my appearance for Project ALS in June, I have progressed. My limbs have all gotten worse, and, of course, I'm in this wheelchair… Time is not on my side, and I need help now."

In June, Luker took part in a fundraiser to benefit Prosetin, a promising new drug candidate for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and Huntington's. Luker explains that progress on the drug has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new bill that was introduced in the House of Representatives would grant access to investigational therapies for these neurodegenerative diseases, and Luker is asking people to email their congressmen to speed the passing of the bill.

Those wishing to help can click here for details. Go to the Build Congressional Champions section in order to personalize a letter template.

"Thank you so much for listening," Luker says. "Thank you for helping us in this fight to end LAS, but most of all, thank you for caring."

Luker, who is married to fellow multiple Tony nominee Danny Burstein, made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, and was Tony-nominated for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, and Fun Home. Blessed with one of the richest sopranos of our time, the actor also frequently graces nightclubs and concert halls around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

ALS is a motor neuron disease that usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. As many as 30,000 Americans are believed to have the disease at any given time. Go to Prosetin2020.org for more information.