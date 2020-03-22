Recapping Smash 1.10: Dev Gets the Opportunity of a Lifetime in This Week's Episode of the Gritty Political Drama

Who cares about Marilyn Monroe or musicals on a series about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical when we can talk *checks notes* city politics mixed with office politics?

You hire a star—you get star behavior. Remember when Karen Cartwright was late because of subway delays? Well, Rebecca Duval is late because she's in Cuba. That's a star. And Karen promptly gets the job as her understudy so they can keep working, but Ivy Lynn is already drinking red wine when she finds out. That's Season 1 Ivy Lynn!

Dev is annoyed about losing out on a job, which I thought had already happened like three episodes ago. Sometimes I forget this is a gritty series about City Hall politics in Gotham, and not a series about the creation of musical theatre. Or wait...

I also thought that Tom and his Hot Republican Lawyer had broken up last week, but here they are, going to see "trainwreck" End of Days together at the St. James, a scene that exists solely to display the chemistry between Tom and Sam—both played by straight men because in 2012 we didn't know better! Or wait...

We get the backstory on Tom and Julia's partnership. Apparently their first show is so popular, they can find a production of it every single year! How nice for Three on a Match. While Tom and Julia reminisce, in another apartment far away Karen lets it slip that Derek sexually harassed her on the first day and Dev is furious that she puts up with it. Later, they lie facing away from each other in bed. Do you think they're having problems? At least Derek finally, eventually apologizes to Karen for his behavior in his apartment, even though it's riddled with, "But other guys have done it too!" (He never apologizes for being verbally abusive, because that's something everyone tolerates if the talent is big enough, for some inexplicable reason.) Things get worse when Dev walks past him leaving their apartment building, and they engage in fisticuffs on the street. Snooze.

After a meeting with skittish investors, Eileen is on her second martini but not flirting with her bartender—or throwing drinks—which worries him. Luckily he has a solution for her money woes: a stack of... bills? It's not the $7 million she needs but he has friends! Like Terrence Mann—no, sorry, Randy Cobra. He has more money than he knows what to do with, so Eileen should just take what she needs. Well, sure!

And then we get the steamroom song, where the ensemble men are wearing towels... and keep flashing them open? Will they all be wearing swimsuits in the steamroom on stage? Will this be a Full Monty situation? Josh Bergasse, my DMS are opens! It's worth noting, as Ivy Lynn does, that this is the first song that doesn't include Marilyn. One of many reasons Bombshell would have a hard time coming to Broadway—it's one show-stopping, belty song after another. That poor star!

OK, we get a community theatre production of Three on a Match which seems to be about a small French village? Julia calls it a piece of junk and who am I to agree with the writer? Then she storms out while Tom makes a speech about how they're husband and wife; oh Julia, ever a professional. Tom calls her out on it in the parking lot, and she finally tells him that Frank left her. (Frank is her husband, if you've already forgotten.)

At Ivy Lynn's, Derek has shown up for a bag of frozen peas and comfort, but Ivy Lynn has suspicions. Why couldn't he have simply called Karen to tell her that Rebecca would be back the next day? Because then we wouldn't that Dev demanding to know if Karen would give up her dreams for him. As a wise friend once told me, "You didn't move to New York City to fall in love. You can do that anywhere."

In rehearsal, Karen sings "Never Give All the Heart" to heart-stopping reaction—until Uma Thurman swans in as Rebecca Duvall, sunglasses and scarf in place (she's seen the first few episodes clearly) and ready to tackle her first live stage work! What could go wrong?

ELLIS NONSENSE

Ellis tries to talk to Eileen producer to producer, and she quickly puts him in his place and orders him to find his star if he wants co-producer so badly. He trots off obediently, but doesn't actually accomplish anything; Ellis' giddiness when Rebecca Duvall finally shows up, like a movie star will solve everything and elevate him with her mere presence.

THE SONGS

"Breakaway," "Don't Say Yes Until I've Finished Talking," "Three on a Match," "Never Give All the Heart"

THE STARS

Robyn Goodman, Terrence Mann, Kristine Nielsen (as the director of Three on a Match), Uma Thurman

THE SCARVES

10 (Sam, Ivy Lynn, Julia, Tom, the director, Rebecca Duvall)