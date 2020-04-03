Recapping Smash 2.07: 'Ce n'est pas ma faute!'

There's a miscommunication and an inappropriately public confrontation in this episode of Smash!

A lot is going on at Bombshell for once—Tom hired a new choreographer to replace Derek; Tom and Julia are actually enjoying their show again; and everyone is excited to move on from Derek. Which, on Smash, translates into the new choreography becoming generic Broadway with no personality; Julia isn't communicating about script changes; and Karen can't let go of Derek's direction while Tom flounders in trying to get her on his page. The more things change, the more they stay the same!

Like Jerry disapproving of everything Bombshell related! And Eileen scheming behind Jerry's back! And Jimmy being reluctant to do the work on Hit List and choosing instead to yell at Derek!

In fact, I'm making the executive decision to not include any scenes of Jimmy being emotionally abusive. So don't be surprised if his presence seriously drops off here.

Liaisons, somehow, has reached opening night. (They also had a matinee day of?) Sean Hayes has been reading the message boards and makes the discovery that audiences find the show "meh." The empty seats, bored audience members, and flagrant texting during the show hadn't tipped him off? Regardless, everyone is there, from Derek with Jimmy and Kyle to Tom and Karen being interviewed by Seth Rudetsky in the lobby, and unable to agree on anything about the show.

I doubt they'll have that same issue with Liaisons, which Ivy decides to destroy (?) so she can get out of it by telling Sean Hayes to go back to his old, just-off-his-meds performance. The result is a loony, energetic production number that results in Karen bowing out of Bombshell and telling Tom that Ivy is his Marilyn. I'd love to know how that contract works. Her reward is that Jimmy says, "You proved me wrong." A kind word? She'd walk a mile!

Eileen knows better than to kowtow to an emotionally manipulative man and orchestrates a Jerry ambush. Faced with the prospect of shutting down Bombshell or giving it to Eileen, Jerry decides to shut it down (?) until his daughter (hi Grace Gummer!) gives him a stern talking to and changes his mind.

So where do we leave our scrappy gang? Karen and Derek and Jesse L. Martin are all in on Hit List (sorry, Ana Vargas, back to playing the sister for you); Bombshell keeps Derek's choreography and Tom as a director; Eileen and Ivy both return to the fold; and this whole crazy thing may actually happen!

Oh, and Derek tells Jimmy to stay away from Karen so he can obsess over her himself. That's just his process! Classic Derek.

