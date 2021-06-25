Recipients Named for Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation's 2020 Innovation Awards

Awards are presented in the fields of dance and theatre.

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2020 Innovation Awards in Dance and Theatre. One winner was chosen in each category, demonstrating outstanding innovation during the past year. Each awardee will receive a $5,000 gift.

The Clive Barnes Dance Innovation Award will be presented to Anthony Huxley for his work in Justin Peck’s Solo. A principal dancer with New York City Ballet, he joined the company as a member of the corps de ballet in July 2007, was promoted to soloist in July 2011, and to principal dancer in June 2015. Huxley is a 2006 recipient of the Mae L. Wien Award and also received the 2010-11 Janice Levin Award.

The Clive Barnes Theatre Innovation Award will be presented to PigPen Theatre Company, which has performed, produced, and licensed its original plays in New York City and around the world. In 2018 PigPen announced it was creating two stage musicals based on novels: The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo (in partnership with Universal Theatrical Group) and Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen (in collaboration with Rick Elice). Despereaux premiered at The Old Globe in summer 2019 and transferred to Berkeley Repertory Theatre to close out the year. In 2021, PigPen will premiere its first interactive theatrical experience, The Phantom Folktales, for Virgin Voyages.

Each year since 2009, The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has given an annual award to two young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theatre (The Clive Barnes Award). For more information visit CVBarnesFoundation.org.