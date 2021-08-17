Recipients of 2021 Del Hughes Awards Named

The annual awards honor stage managers for lifetime achievement.

The Stage Managers’ Association has announced the recipients of the 2021 Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management.

This year's honorees are theatrical stage managers Ruth E. Kramer and Lynda A. Lavin, television stage manager Arthur Lewis, and, posthumously, Broadway stage manager and Tony nominee Charles Allen Blackwell, who passed away in 1995.

Instituted in 1986, the award is named for Del Hughes, whose career as a Broadway and television stage manager as well as a TV director spanned from 1933 to the 1970s. Honorees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members.

SMA will also honor the 101 Black Stage Managers with a Special Recognition Award. The goal of 101 Black Stage Managers is to raise the visibility of Black stage managers nationwide. The SMA is offering each of these stage managers a two-year professional membership, as part of its commitment for change.

Recipients will be honored at The Del Hughes Awards October 25, with details to be announced.

The Stage Managers’ Association of the United States is the only professional organization for working stage managers across the country. Its mission is to recognize, advocate for, and provide continuing education and networking opportunities. For more information, visit StageManagers.org.